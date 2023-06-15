Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 52,944 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 2,739,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,863. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
