Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 52,944 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 2,739,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,863. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

