DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.56 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

