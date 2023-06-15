DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:KTF opened at $8.56 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
