Dr. Martens (DOCMF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS: DOCMF) recently:

6/12/2023 – Dr. Martens had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.88).

6/6/2023 – Dr. Martens was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2023 – Dr. Martens had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.19).

5/30/2023 – Dr. Martens was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/17/2023 – Dr. Martens had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.88).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

