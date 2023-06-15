Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $70,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 669,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 175,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 235,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

