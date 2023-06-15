DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,003 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,068.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 822,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

