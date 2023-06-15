Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $161.72. 488,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,112. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

