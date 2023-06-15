Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.60 billion and approximately $286.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00293180 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,781,796,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
