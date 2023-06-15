Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 349,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 111,090 shares.The stock last traded at $54.19 and had previously closed at $53.79.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.