Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,574,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.