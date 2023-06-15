Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $62.25

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.25, but opened at $60.77. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 431,981 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.