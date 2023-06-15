Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.68

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 43019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

