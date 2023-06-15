DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.88. 172,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.