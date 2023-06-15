DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.70. The company had a trading volume of 199,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,662. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.