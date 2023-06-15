DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HubSpot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $515.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,677. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock worth $14,216,755 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

