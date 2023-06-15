DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,510 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Celestica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.