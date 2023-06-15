DGS Capital Management LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Honda Motor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 501,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.