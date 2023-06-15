DGS Capital Management LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

VIPS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 2,563,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

