DGS Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9 %

EXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 1,706,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

