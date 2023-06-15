DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Winmark worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Winmark by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total value of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total value of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,390. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.85. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $373.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.34.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

