DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.55. 2,724,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,007. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.