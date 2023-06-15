dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.37 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $2,496.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00291868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000081 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,410,180 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00669502 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $13,285.61 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

