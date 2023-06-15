dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.15 million and approximately $1,447.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00290922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,831,912 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99653045 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,419.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

