DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $47,674.83 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67.

On Monday, April 10th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55.

DexCom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 49,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $831,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 397,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.