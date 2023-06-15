Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $44.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNM opened at $28.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,905,903 shares of company stock valued at $812,231,762 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.