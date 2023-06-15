Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $67.09 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Dero has a market capitalization of $67.09 million and approximately $102,747.12 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00019779 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,887.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00294793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00535280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00415371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,252 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

