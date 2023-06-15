Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 210,657 shares in the last quarter.

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DECA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,383. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

