Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.39 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 3.23 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,683,898 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.95.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

