DeFiChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.78 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $225.07 million and $4.78 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,031,008,435 coins and its circulating supply is 713,362,081 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

