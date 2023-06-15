DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $598,436.03

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $598,436.03 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00105431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021181 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,323 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.