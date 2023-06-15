DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,154.57 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $587,154.57 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,291 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

