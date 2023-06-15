Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.39 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.97 or 0.00058993 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $224.92 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00106174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,021,507 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

