Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DBTX. SVB Leerink lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

DBTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,011. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. The company's product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.