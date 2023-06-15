Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.94

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Stories

