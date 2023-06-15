DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,308 shares of company stock worth $108,873 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

