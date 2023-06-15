CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.41. 1,174,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,552,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Insider Activity

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

