CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CXApp stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Stock Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ CXAIW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 131,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,796. CXApp has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.