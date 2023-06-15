CVA Family Office LLC Sells 900 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the period.

PAVE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 592,308 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

