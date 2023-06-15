CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,302,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period.

DFIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,280. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

