CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51,630.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 820,924 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,969 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 7,766,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

