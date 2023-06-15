CVA Family Office LLC Invests $502,000 in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 8,593.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 547,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 541,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 19,169.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 1.0 %

DOG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 472,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,891. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

