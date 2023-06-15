CVA Family Office LLC Invests $425,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS BBCA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 305,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.