CVA Family Office LLC Invests $425,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS BBCA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 305,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
