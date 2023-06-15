CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,268,100. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

