CVA Family Office LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 2,965.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,631,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 350,528 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

