CVA Family Office LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 996,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.