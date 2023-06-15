CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,586,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,681,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.96. 340,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,612. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

