CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

