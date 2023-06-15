CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.95. 826,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,919. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.18 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.09.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

