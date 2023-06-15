CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.07 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. State Street Corp grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after buying an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

