CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

