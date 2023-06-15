Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 50,500 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.66 million during the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

